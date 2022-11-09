Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
A shooting was reported on Baird Road during a city council candidate's watch party on Tuesday,...
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Louisiana

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia says it’s withdrawing from key city in Ukraine
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say
Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.
Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, affidavit says
FILE - A railroad crossing is seen in this file photo. The railroads are offering the biggest...
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida