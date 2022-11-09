Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Coolest air of the season on the way

Rollercoaster rain chances
Rollercoaster rain chances
By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We have a Dense Fog Advisory in place here in the ArkLaTex with fog inhibiting visibility to less than half a mile in some places, take it slower than normal this morning. Highs today will once again be ridiculously warm, reaching the mid-80s in some places. There will be clouds but there will also be sunshine, a nice day all-round but very warm for the season. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper-50s.

Tomorrow things begin to change, the high temperature will only reach the upper-70s. Sunny skies for the most part with clouds building late in the day. Not much else to report except you will begin to notice changes in the conditions. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-50s.

Our next weathermaker is on the way for Friday. Rain is looking to be the most variable part of the forecast as it is still a bit up in the air. What isn’t is the cold temperatures behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to reach the low-70s Friday. Saturday, highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution explained
A shooting was reported on Baird Road during a city council candidate's watch party on Tuesday,...
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Louisiana

Latest News

Rollercoaster rain chances
Austin's Wednesday Morning Weather Update
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
An EF-4 tornado tracked from Red River County, Texas into McCurtain County, Okla.
At least 8 tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during storms Friday evening
Warm Wednesday ahead
Warm for now, but turning much cooler by the weekend