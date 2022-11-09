Coolest air of the season on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We have a Dense Fog Advisory in place here in the ArkLaTex with fog inhibiting visibility to less than half a mile in some places, take it slower than normal this morning. Highs today will once again be ridiculously warm, reaching the mid-80s in some places. There will be clouds but there will also be sunshine, a nice day all-round but very warm for the season. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper-50s.

Tomorrow things begin to change, the high temperature will only reach the upper-70s. Sunny skies for the most part with clouds building late in the day. Not much else to report except you will begin to notice changes in the conditions. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-50s.

Our next weathermaker is on the way for Friday. Rain is looking to be the most variable part of the forecast as it is still a bit up in the air. What isn’t is the cold temperatures behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to reach the low-70s Friday. Saturday, highs in the mid-50s.

