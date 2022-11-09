Bruce Westerman wins another term representing District 4 in Ark.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ARKANSAS (KSLA) — Throughout the country, many seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were up for grabs.
In Arkansas, voters in District 4 decided whether to re-elect U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman. Those running against him were:
- Gregory Maxwell (L), of Dover
- Bruce Westerman (R), of Hot Springs
- John White (D), of Stephens
