Bruce Westerman wins another term representing District 4 in Ark.

ARKANSAS (KSLA) — Throughout the country, many seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were up for grabs.

In Arkansas, voters in District 4 decided whether to re-elect U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman. Those running against him were:

Gregory Maxwell (L), of Dover

Bruce Westerman (R), of Hot Springs

John White (D), of Stephens

