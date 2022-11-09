BPCC to unveil new veterans monument during Veterans Day ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - To tribute our nation’s heroes, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is unveiling a new veterans monument.

On Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., BPCC is holding a Veterans Day ceremony to celebrate our nation’s heroes on the school’s campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. The event will include a guest speaker and the unveiling of a new veterans monument in the outdoor commons area behind the John R. McConathy Administration Building.

The monument will be on permanent display at the base of the American flag and is a tribute to display the college’s appreciation of its military-affiliated students and their families.

“We are honored to serve more than 1,000 veterans and military-affiliated students each year,” said Chancellor Rick Bateman, Jr. “I could not be more proud of our Student Leaders at BPCC who raised the money to purchase and install this monument.”

BPCC has been named a Top Ten Military Friendly School for the year 2022-2023 school year and is ranked in the top ten for all community colleges in the nation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.