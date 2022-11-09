Boozman retains U.S. Senate seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Senator John Boozman has won re-election.

According to preliminary results, the incumbent Republican defeated Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates.

Boozman was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Before then, he had served as U.S. Representative for District 3 from 2001 until 2011.

