Arceneaux, Tarver assessing how to bolster support going into runoff

Only 42.3% of the 122,056 qualified voters cast ballots in the mayoral race Tuesday
Only 42.3% of the 122,056 qualified voters cast ballots in the mayoral race Tuesday.
By Curtis Heyen and Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the field now narrowed from 10 candidates, the two men still vying to be Shreveport’s mayor likely are assessing how best to build support going into the runoff.

Tom Arceneaux and Gregory Tarver will face off again Dec. 10.That gives them about a month to bolster their support.

Neither gained a commanding margin in the election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

[VIEW ELECTION RESULTS]

Arceneaux finished as the frontrunner with 14,703 votes, or 28%, according to complete but unofficial election results.

Trailing by only 2,530 votes was Tarver with 24% of the votes cast.

Now the question is who will get the remaining 48% in the runoff. Turnout likely will be a key factor. Only 42.3% of the 122,056 qualified voters cast ballots in the mayoral race Tuesday.

KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes sat down with the two candidates Wednesday to discuss their strategies going into the runoff and their plans if elected as mayor. Tune in to KSLA News 12 to hear what they had to say.

KEY DATES

Following are key dates related to the Dec. 10 runoff.

Nov. 19: the deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System

Nov. 26-Dec. 3: Early voting (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day

Dec. 6: 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the secretary of state’s voter portal or in writing through your registrar of voters’ office

Dec. 9: 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot (other than military and overseas voters)

Dec. 10: Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day

