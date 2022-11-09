Arceneaux, Tarver assessing how to bolster support going into runoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the field now narrowed from 10 candidates, the two men still vying to be Shreveport’s mayor likely are assessing how best to build support going into the runoff.

Tom Arceneaux and Gregory Tarver will face off again Dec. 10.That gives them about a month to bolster their support.

Neither gained a commanding margin in the election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Arceneaux finished as the frontrunner with 14,703 votes, or 28%, according to complete but unofficial election results.

Trailing by only 2,530 votes was Tarver with 24% of the votes cast.

Now the question is who will get the remaining 48% in the runoff. Turnout likely will be a key factor. Only 42.3% of the 122,056 qualified voters cast ballots in the mayoral race Tuesday.

KEY DATES

Following are key dates related to the Dec. 10 runoff.

Nov. 19: the deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System

Nov. 26-Dec. 3: Early voting (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day

Dec. 6: 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the secretary of state’s voter portal or in writing through your registrar of voters’ office

Dec. 9: 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot (other than military and overseas voters)

Dec. 10: Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day

