Analysis: Republicans eye possible comeback among Shreveport leadership

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Based on voter registration and election results within the past 25 years, Shreveport is largely a Democratic city.

Of the 121,158 registered voters in Shreveport, more than 50% of them identify as Democrats, based on data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Republican candidate, Tom Arceneaux, is facing off against Democratic candidate, Sen. Greg Tarver, in the Dec. 10 runoff election.

This will be the first time a Republican candidate has made it to a runoff election since 2006, when Cedric Glover (D) would ultimately take the top position against Jerry Jones (R).

For the past 24 years, Shreveport has been a Democrat-led city. The last Republican mayor was Robert W. “Bo” Williams, who served from 1994 to 1998.

In fact, Secretary of State data shows there are more voters registered as “other” compared to Republicans.

