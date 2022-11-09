Allen Brown re-elected as mayor of Texarkana
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Voters in Texarkana, Ark., have decided who will be their next mayor.
The voters re-elected Allen Brown as their mayor.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]
[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]
They decided between:
- Allen Brown (NON)
- Tederal Jefferson (NON)
Jefferson, a businessman, challenged the incumbent, Brown, in this election.
Jefferson owns Dapper Restaurant; this was his first time seeking public office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- Arkansas High hosts first Texarkana mayoral debate of 2022
- Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.