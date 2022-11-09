Allen Brown re-elected as mayor of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Voters in Texarkana, Ark., have decided who will be their next mayor.

The voters re-elected Allen Brown as their mayor.

They decided between:

Allen Brown (NON)

Tederal Jefferson (NON)

Jefferson, a businessman, challenged the incumbent, Brown, in this election.

Jefferson owns Dapper Restaurant; this was his first time seeking public office.

