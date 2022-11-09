Abbott wins another term as governor of Texas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEXAS (KSLA) — Texas voters decided on their next governor Tuesday.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]
[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]
Greg Abbbott, the incumbent, drew three challengers. Competing for the seat were:
- Greg Abbott (R), of Austin
- Delilah Barrios (G), of Kyle
- Beto O’Rourke (D)
- Mark Tippetts (L), of Lago Vista
Voters in Texas have also chose a lieutenant governor. In the running were the incumbent, Dan Patrick, and two challengers:
- Mike Collier (D), of Humble
- Dan Patrick (R), of Houston
- Shanna Steele (L), of Cleveland
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.