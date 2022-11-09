Abbott wins another term as governor of Texas

TEXAS (KSLA) — Texas voters decided on their next governor Tuesday.

Greg Abbbott, the incumbent, drew three challengers. Competing for the seat were:

Greg Abbott (R), of Austin

Delilah Barrios (G), of Kyle

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Mark Tippetts (L), of Lago Vista

Voters in Texas have also chose a lieutenant governor. In the running were the incumbent, Dan Patrick, and two challengers:

Mike Collier (D), of Humble

Dan Patrick (R), of Houston

Shanna Steele (L), of Cleveland

