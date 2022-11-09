Ask the Doctor
13-year-old from ‘out of state’ accused of calling in Election Day bomb threat in Kenner

Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Poll workers and voters were evacuated from the Kenner Discovery School on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) due to a bomb threat.

There were no classes being held at the school as it is used as a polling location on Election Day.

Kenner police say the threat is related to a similar bomb threat the school received on Thurs., Nov. 3. In both instances, school officials say the caller demanded bitcoin. Officials say they do not believe the threat is related to the election in any way.

Precincts K007A and K007B were relocated to Audubon Elementary School on W. Loyola Drive.

Police say the suspect is an unidentified 13-year-old. Authorities provided no details about the juvenile, other than they are “from out of state.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response and communication false information of planned arson.

Kenner police are working with the law enforcement agency where the suspect lives.

