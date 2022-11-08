Warm for now, but turning much cooler by the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through Wednesday, but a late week cold front will bring well below average temperatures for this time of year back in this week. Despite a front coming through, rain chances look low with only a few showers expected on Friday.

We’ll stay mild into this evening as temperatures slowly fall through the 70s. We’ll eventually head back into the low to mid 60s overnight.

Another warm day is ahead tomorrow. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon temperatures pushing into the low to mid 80s. The record high in Shreveport is 85 and we may threaten to tie or possibly break it. Our average high this time of year is 70.

Temperatures and the humidity will ease a little on Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

A strong cold front arrives on Friday with clouds and maybe a few showers through early evening. Temperatures will still manage to reach the upper 60s before the cooler air starts to settle in during the afternoon.

The weekend is looking cool, but otherwise quiet. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows will be chilly getting back down into the 30s and 40s over the weekend.

We’ll remain cool and a bit cloudy at times early next week. A few showers are possible from time to time. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tropical Storm Nicole is getting stronger and better organized as it nears the Bahamas. It is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane in the next 24 hours and will hit the east coast of Florida, probably somewhere north of Miami, Wednesday night. Heavy rain, strong winds and a storm surge of up to 5 feet is expected. It will weaken back to a tropical storm after moving inland with an abrupt turn to the north expected which will eventually take it through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

