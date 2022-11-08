Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Vehicle on I-20 eastbound caught on fire, traffic redirected

Vehicle fire on I-20
Vehicle fire on I-20(HCSO)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 615.

Traffic is being redirected onto State Highway 43. All eastbound lanes on the interstate have been shut down.

The incident is ongoing and we will update you as the information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
An alleged wrong-way driver and a 3-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, is being held in lieu of three bonds totaling $5...
Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

SFD responds to 2-alarm fire on Monkhouse
Petrina Jenkins
Project Celebration mourns loss of domestic violence awareness advocate
Idabel, Okla. storm damage
New polling location in McCurtain Co. announced due to recent tornado damage
Project Celebration mourns death of one of its own
Project Celebration mourns death of one of its own