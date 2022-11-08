Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man facing up to 25 years in prison for alleged rape

Brian Whittington, DOB: 3/9/1989
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing significant jail time for allegedly raping someone.

The Shreveport Police Department reported on Monday, Nov. 7 the arrest of Brian Whittington, 33, on one count of third-degree rape. He was arrested Nov. 4. SPD officials say back on Oct. 24, they were contacted about a sexual assault. The victim was take to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

Police say Whittington faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

FROM POLICE:

“Third degree rape is a rape committed when the anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim because it is committed under any one or more of the following circumstances: When the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity. When the victim, through unsoundness of mind, is temporarily or permanently incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity. When the victim submits under the belief that the person committing the act is someone known to the victim, other than the offender, and such belief is intentionally induced by any artifice, pretense, or concealment practiced by the offender. When the offender acts without the consent of the victim.”

