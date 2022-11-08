SFD responds to 2-alarm fire at apartment complex on Monkhouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than two dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8).

About 25 units were sent out to the Siegel Suites apartment complex in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive around 6:45 a.m. A second alarm was called out a couple of minutes before 7 a.m. The Shreveport Police Department also responded to the scene.

The fire was deemed under control around 7:30 a.m. The complex sustained heavy smoke and water damage. Officials with SFD say five families have been displaced and that two units were damaged by fire, smoke, and water. The complex is not considered a total loss.

