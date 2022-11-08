Ask the Doctor
Psychologist testifies after evaluating Parker for 10.5 hours

Bowie County Courthouse(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Psychologist Dr. Timothy Parker testified for most of Tuesday’s sentencing trial for convicted killer Tayler Parker.

Proctor evaluated Parker for 10.5 hours before the trial began in October. He said Parker told him after she was sexually assaulted at the age of 12, she developed an imaginary aggressive friend named “Coraline.” However, Proctor said Parker doesn’t have multiple personalities.

During this evaluation, Parker told Proctor that she started living a lie and got to the point where she didn’t know right from wrong and said “half the stuff she lied about, a logical person wouldn’t believe.”

In the evaluation report, Parker said Reagan Hancock wasn’t the target and she was following another woman in Paris, Texas. The report also stated Parker said the death penalty is “a legal form of revenge.”

Proctor concluded that his evaluation didn’t present severe mental disease or defect of any type in Parker, rather she presents as someone with a significant personality disturbance.

