Project Celebration mourns loss of domestic violence awareness advocate

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Project Celebration, a nonprofit organization that advocates for domestic violence victims, is mourning one of its own.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the group announced the death of Petrina Jenkins. They say she died Nov. 6 after dealing with prolonged health issues. She had more than 20 years of experience speaking out to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

“She was known for her selfless commitment, compassion and support for victim/survivors and families of domestic violence, her generosity, and sense of humor,” officials said in a statement.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.

