Project Celebration mourns loss of domestic violence awareness advocate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Project Celebration, a nonprofit organization that advocates for domestic violence victims, is mourning one of its own.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the group announced the death of Petrina Jenkins. They say she died Nov. 6 after dealing with prolonged health issues. She had more than 20 years of experience speaking out to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

“She was known for her selfless commitment, compassion and support for victim/survivors and families of domestic violence, her generosity, and sense of humor,” officials said in a statement.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.

“Project Celebration, Inc. mourns the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with Petrina’s family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. She leaves an indelible mark on the PCI Family and our community.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.