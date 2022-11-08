New polling location in McCurtain Co. announced due to recent tornado damage

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Voters in McCurtain County should be aware there’s a new polling location.

The Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency after several tornadoes ripped through the southeastern portion of the state on Friday, Nov. 4.

Now, the new polling location is at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Calvary Lane in Idabel.

STORM COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.