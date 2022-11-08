Ask the Doctor
New polling location in McCurtain Co. announced due to recent tornado damage

Idabel, Okla. storm damage
Idabel, Okla. storm damage(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Voters in McCurtain County should be aware there’s a new polling location.

The Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency after several tornadoes ripped through the southeastern portion of the state on Friday, Nov. 4.

Now, the new polling location is at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Calvary Lane in Idabel.

STORM COVERAGE

