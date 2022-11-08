Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

(WAFB / KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria.

According to LSP’s investigation, an RPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop with Kittling on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue. LSP said this led to a fight between the two, which resulted in Kittling gaining control of the deputy’s taser. As their struggle continued, the deputy fired his weapon, striking Kittling. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away.

The investigation remains ongoing, with further information to be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time. LSP continues to be the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal. In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system HERE or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Related:
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

Latest News

DCFS officials speak to media members
I-TEAM: DCFS officials addressing latest failure in child’s overdose death
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, is being held in lieu of three bonds totaling $5...
Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase
Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
Class-action lawsuit approved for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
Judge approves $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean’s evacuated nursing home patients