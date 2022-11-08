Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 5 on I-220.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 8 a.m. on I-220 W at I-20 W. They were initially called out about an abandoned vehicle. Officers got there and found a Toyota Avalon in the median that had been involved in a wreck. Officers searched the area and found the driver about 75 feet away from the car.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called out and pronounced the man dead. Crash investigators were also called out. They photographed and documented the scene and determined it was a one-vehicle crash.

SPD’s preliminary investigation shows the car was headed west on I-220 and as it approached the curve passing over I-20, it went off the right side of the road in the curve. The car then hit the guardrail and overturned and went down the embankment. The driver, later identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office as Darell Lamon Edwards, 35, was ejected from the car. An autopsy was ordered by the coroner’s office.

Police say Edwards was not wearing his seat belt.

This crash marks the 26th fatal crash in Shreveport in 2022.

