Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball open seasons with home victories

By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs opened the season at Thomas Assembly Center with a 78-61 win against Mississippi College. Keaston Willis led La Tech with 20 points and three assists. Cobe Williams recorded a team leading four steals and added 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Lady Techsters also picked up an 86-30 season opener victory against Central Baptist. Keiunna Walker led the team with 17 points. Amaya Brannon tallied a team leading 7 rebounds and added 10 points.

