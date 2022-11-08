Arkansas college student killed during GSU alumni after party in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas university student was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning in Bienville Parish.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. during a large party that a Grambling State University alumni group was holding at the Bonnie & Clyde RV Resort along Louisiana Highway 9 two miles south of Arcadia.

Killed was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis Jr., of New Orleans, a student at the University of Arkansas-at Pine Bluff. UA-PB played Grambling State during the latter’s homecoming game Saturday night.

Sheriff John Ballance said his deputies found at least 50 various shell casings on the large outdoor area where at least 1,500 people had gathered, leading them to believe that there were at least three different shooters.

At least eight vehicles were hit by gunfire.

So far, investigators have no leads on a possible gunman or gunmen. Despite 1,500 people being at the event, the sheriff said, no one has spoken up.

The gathering was one of two sizable after parties being held after Grambling State’s homecoming Saturday night, Ballance said. Deputies earlier had been summoned to deal with overcrowding and cars blocking LA 9 between Interstate 20 and Arcadia at a place called Oasis, the sheriff said.

