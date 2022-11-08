Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Arkansas college student killed during GSU alumni after party in Bienville Parish

Deputies found at least 50 various shell casings where at least 1,500 people had gathered
By Curtis Heyen, Doug Warner and Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas university student was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning in Bienville Parish.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. during a large party that a Grambling State University alumni group was holding at the Bonnie & Clyde RV Resort along Louisiana Highway 9 two miles south of Arcadia.

Killed was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis Jr., of New Orleans, a student at the University of Arkansas-at Pine Bluff. UA-PB played Grambling State during the latter’s homecoming game Saturday night.

Sheriff John Ballance said his deputies found at least 50 various shell casings on the large outdoor area where at least 1,500 people had gathered, leading them to believe that there were at least three different shooters.

At least eight vehicles were hit by gunfire.

So far, investigators have no leads on a possible gunman or gunmen. Despite 1,500 people being at the event, the sheriff said, no one has spoken up.

The gathering was one of two sizable after parties being held after Grambling State’s homecoming Saturday night, Ballance said. Deputies earlier had been summoned to deal with overcrowding and cars blocking LA 9 between Interstate 20 and Arcadia at a place called Oasis, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
An alleged wrong-way driver and a 3-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual

Latest News

Louisiana governor at Cyber Innovation Center for start of program designed to lure students...
Louisiana governor helps launch CYBER.org
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Use a digital coupon to save big on Thanksgiving desserts
8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution are explained
DCFS officials speak to media members
I-TEAM: DCFS officials address latest failure in child’s overdose death