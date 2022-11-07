Ask the Doctor
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name

Fire occurred in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood
(KSLA photo illustration)(KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire.

She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson.

Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.

Hudson died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport at 8:53 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was ordered.

The fire remains under investigation by the Shreveport fire and police departments.

