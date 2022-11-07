Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Raleigh Police Department was called to Clyde Cooper's Barbeque after a woman said she received "pink meat."
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.

In the 911 call, the woman, whose voice has been altered, said the meat she ordered from Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue on South Wilmington Street was pink, and she wanted it to be cooked longer or exchanged.

“They’re saying the meat is supposed to be pink,” the caller says, claiming she was denied a refund or trade for her order.

The barbecue restaurant, which has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, took to social media to address the incident.

Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue said the owner and employees tried to explain to the woman that barbecue turns pink when it is smoked, and even if it were cooked for longer, it would stay pink.

They said they also gave the woman chicken when she was unhappy with the smoked pork.

The restaurant said they were shocked when police showed up about 10 minutes later.

“We had no idea she called the cops because, again, there was no real issue, everything seemed fine, and we all had a good laugh about someone not being willing to listen to reason and teaching about the smoke process,” Clyde Cooper’s BBQ wrote.

They said the woman gave them a one-star review after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Generic food truck
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

Latest News

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing
DCFS officials speak to media members
I-TEAM: DCFS officials addressing latest failure in child’s overdose death
FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees