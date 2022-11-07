Ask the Doctor
Use a digital coupon to save big on Thanksgiving desserts

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving is just two and a half weeks away, and now is the time to start stocking up and saving money. This year, Thanksgiving is on Nov. 24.

This tip was actually found by KSLA’s Biskie Duncan’s mom over the weekend at Kroger, and it can help shoppers save money and snag a sweet treat to have on-hand!

Now through Nov. 8, you can use a digital coupon to get a Marie Callender’s dessert pie for $4.99 instead of $8 or $10! If you have a Kroger card, download the Kroger app and select the coupon, and you can use it up five times in a single transaction. That’s five pies!

These pies are great to have on-hand to save yourself some time, and spare you from having to make a dessert when you’re already scrambling on Thanksgiving Day. They even have pumpkin pie!

Slice up some savings this Thanksgiving, and let us know which pie is your favorite!

