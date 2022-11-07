Ask the Doctor
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle donation campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Red Kettle campaign for the holiday season.

Representatives with the nonprofit gathered Monday, Nov. 7 at the Pierre Bossier Mall to start the annual fundraising drive.

Each year, the Red Kettle campaign raises money to help people in need during the holidays. Officials with the nonprofit say many people are still reeling financially due to COVID-19, and that those issues are only made worse by recent inflation.

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle donation campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle donation campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
The Salvation Army is asking for volunteers to ring the bell, or, volunteers can help out digitally. To sign up to be a bell-ringer, click here, or call 318-424-3200. To help the group raise money online, click here.

The Salvation Army says it’s also serving more than 1,700 children in northwest Louisiana through its annual Angel Tree program. Angel trees can be found at many local stores. For more information, call 318-424-3200.

