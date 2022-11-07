Ask the Doctor
Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

