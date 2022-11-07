Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said all family members had not been notified.

KLTV has reached out to the Texas Rangers spokesman for more details.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

Latest News

County Road 3201
Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm
Class-action lawsuit approved for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
Judge approves $12.5 million settlement for Bob Dean’s evacuated nursing home patients
An alleged wrong-way driver and a 3-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Head-on collision sends child, 3 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
Two Hughes Springs, Texas, residents clean up Nov. 6, 2002, in the wake of a tornado that...
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
Eclipse timeline for SWLA
Lunar eclipse occurs early Tuesday morning