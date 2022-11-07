One dead following Wood County officer-involved shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed that one person was killed and said the incident has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

The shooting victim has not been identified, Cole said all family members had not been notified.

KLTV has reached out to the Texas Rangers spokesman for more details.

