NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — National Weather Service storm survey teams have found evidence that at least four tornadoes, including an EF3, struck parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday night and led to two fatalities.

Survey crews were out again Sunday, so updated reports are expected before day’s end.

Following is the storm survey report issued just before midnight Saturday by the Weather Service’s Shreveport office:

1153 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...NWS Damage Survey for 11/04/2022 Tornado Event...

Overview...Storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks. Since surveys are incomplete, this summary only includes preliminary information and a more detailed summary can be expected in the coming days. At least four tornadoes were confirmed in storm surveys on Saturday, November 5th.

.Tornado #1...Pickens in Northwest McCurtain County, OK

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.9 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 800 yards

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: 1

Survey Summary: A damage survey team from the NWS in Tulsa confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in extreme northwestern McCurtain County near the Pickens community. A double-wide mobile home which was tied down with straps vaulted to the northwest and led to a fatality.

The team found an end to damage northeast of Pickens but will pick up on damage again on Sunday in northern McCurtain County. It is possible that there is a second tornado there.

.Tornado #2...Red River County, TX to McCurtain County, OK

Rating: EF3

Estimated Peak Wind: 150 mph

Path Length /statute/: 35.0+ miles

Path Width /maximum/: 0.4+ miles

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: TBD

Survey Summary: A damage survey confirmed a tornado with damage at least EF-3 in intensity in Red River County, TX. The tornado initially touched down near the Fulbright community southwest of Clarksville. There, a single-family home had all of its walls removed with only the interior room left standing where a family of three sheltered where winds were estimated at 150 mph. The team went on to find at least 10 single-family and manufactured homes that were destroyed. Many areas were still unreachable today as roads were blocked by trees. One two-story, single-family was wiped from its foundation north of Clarksville off of CR-3105. This will require further investigation for a wind estimate but is estimated as at least EF-3 with 140-mph winds at this time. The damage swath widened northeast of Clarksville as it approached Acworth, and teams could not reach damage there due to blocked roads. The damage was continuous across Red River County, TX and into McCurtain County, OK.

The survey team made it to Idabel and found at least EF-2 damage with trees snapped at the Idabel Country Club. The team will continue on the McCurtain County, OK, side of the Red River, and track the damage into Idabel.

As the storm continued northeast of Idabel, a survey team from NWS Little Rock found EF-2 damage with 135-mph winds between Eagletown and Broken Bow along US-70. This includes a double-wide which had its undercarriage separated from the floor and was badly bent after it rolled and power poles that were snapped. With this damage being from the same storm that hit Idabel, it is possible that this is one continuous track and a team will be investigating this further on Sunday.

.Tornado #3...Camp County, TX to Bowie County, TX

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length /statute/: 18.0+ miles

Path Width /maximum/: 500+ yards

Fatalities: 1

Injuries: TBD

Survey Summary: A damage survey team initially found damage east of Pittsburg in Camp County, TX. There was a gap between an initial path in eastern Camp County and damage in southwestern Morris County. The damage team could not get to areas in southeastern Titus County yet to determine if the damage path is continuous. The team picked up on damage again west of Daingerfield where EF-2 damage was initially found. The tornado continued on to completely destroy multiple mobile homes and led to a fatality when a single-wide manufactured home was completely destroyed where 125-mph winds were estimated. The tornado continued on the ground into northwestern Cass County to the northwest of Marietta.

The survey will continue tomorrow in northwestern Cass County, continuing into Bowie County, including Simms and areas just west of New Boston as it crossed I-30. Initial damage reports indicate that there is tornadic damage from this supercell along a nearly continuous track continuing across Bowie County to the Red River. The team along with aerial surveys will be used to help determine the length of this track and whether or not it is all continuous.

.Tornado #4...Hughes Springs in Cass County, TX

Rating: TBD

Estimated Peak Wind: TBD

Path Length /statute/: TBD

Path Width /maximum/: TBD

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: TBD

Survey Summary: Two damage survey teams came across confirmed tornado damage in Hughes Springs on their way to other damage tracks. Uprooted trees were observed with several structures in Hughes Springs with roof damage. A damage survey team from Southern Region Headquarters in Fort Worth will be investigating damage on Sunday.

----------------

EF scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0 Weak 65-85 mph

EF1 Weak 86-110 mph

EF2 Strong 111-135 mph

EF3 Strong 136-165 mph

EF4 Violent 166-200 mph

EF5 Violent >200 mph

NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.

