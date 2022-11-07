National Weather Service surveys shed light on path, strength of East Texas tornadoes

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Current survey information from the National Weather Service is shedding light on the strength and paths of six confirmed tornadoes that impacted East Texas last Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the first tornado touched down in Rains County eight miles north-northeast of Emory at 5:08 p.m. The tornado crossed FM 514 near Daughtery. In this area, minor damage to a carport was noted along with damage to large trees. The tornado continued northeast into southern Hopkins County where additional tree damage was identified. The tornado lifted at 5:14 p.m., four miles east-northeast of Point. The tornado was rated an EF1, with estimated peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 4.47 miles, and a peak width of 50 yards.

The weather service said according to eyewitness and video, the second tornado started in a field west of CR 1164, approximately nine miles north-northeast of Emory in Hopkins County at 5:15 p.m. The weather service said It moved northeast striking a home at the intersection of CR 3389 and FM 1567. This home sustained EF2 damage when the winds took the roof and attic off the house. The tornado continued northeast across an open field before striking a few homes off of CR 1181. One home along 1181 sustained EF2 damage and was pushed off its support. Two more homes were damaged on the east side of 1181 and it dissipated soon after, approximately eight miles southwest of Sulphur Springs at 5:19 p.m. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 120 mph, a path length of 2.92 miles, and a peak width of 160 yards.

In Henderson County, a tornado would impact the city of Athens. It touched down at approximately 5:35 p.m., four miles south of Malakoff, hitting a private family property and wedding venue just west of CR 3441. The tornado continued to move northeast and damaged another family home on CR 1208. The tornado made a continuous path northeast, marked by damage to trees and outbuildings. The tornado moved through Athens, damaging additional structures and uprooting/snapping trees. A Dollar General had its windows blown out. The tornado moved over the Athens Steel Building Corporation, causing the most significant damage of the tornado track. Damage included collapse of the southern portion of the structure. The tornado exited the city and dissipated after damaging structures and trees in the Trey Meadows neighborhood, southwest of Murchison around 5:58 PM. The tornado received an EF2 rating with peak winds estimated at 115 mph. It had a path length of 15 miles and a maximum width of 150 yards.

In Camp County, a damage survey team initially found damage east of Pittsburg. There was a gap between an initial path in eastern Camp County and damage in southwestern Morris County. The damage team could not get to areas in southeastern Titus County yet to determine if the damage path is continuous. This will be further investigated via satellite imagery, but at this time, there is a four mile gap noted between the two tracks. In this area, the tornado was rated EF1 with estimated peak winds of 95 mph, a path length of 2.2 miles and peak width of 350 yards.

In Cason, in Morris County, a team picked up on damage again west of Daingerfield where EF2 damage was initially found. The tornado continued on to completely destroy multiple mobile homes and led to a fatality when a single wide manufactured home was completely destroyed where 125 mph winds were estimated. The tornado continued on the ground into northwestern Cass County to the northwest of Marietta. In this area, weather service survey teams found a path length of 16.9 miles and a maximum path width of 650 yards. Along with the one fatality, eight people were reportedly injured in this area.

In Hughes Springs, in Cass County, a survey team from NWS Southern Region HQs found tornado damage evident on the southern side of Hughes Springs just south of CR 2612. The tornado moved to the northeast into Hughes Springs where EF1 damage was noted. Two single family residences sustained damage to the roofs with partial roof damage. The forest station on Pine Street also sustained damage to the roof and walls. Additionally, numerous large trees were downed along the path. Power poles were also snapped along the path. Additional damage was found downstream west of Douglassville on CR 2340 and TX-77 which will require further analysis. This could extend the tornado path, the weather service said. Right now, the path length stands at 2.2 miles and a maximum width of 350 yards.

