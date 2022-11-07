Morris County authorities release name of woman killed by Friday night storm

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Morris County officials have confirmed a woman died as a result of Friday’s severe weather.

According to Morris County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Jennifer Easley, Demetrius Stuard, 48, was killed when her mobile home on Country Road 3201 was destroyed by Friday night’s storms. Reeder said the woman apparently was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.

Any Morris County residents who need assistance assessing the damage to their home caused by the storm should visit the following website: damage.tdem.texas.gov.

County Road 3201 (KLTV)

