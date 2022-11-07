Head-on collision sends child, at least 2 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision involving four vehicles has injured several people, including a child.

The crash happened the night of Sunday, Nov. 6 on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish.

Northbound I-49 is closed while first responders attend to those involved in the wreck. And travel on southbound I-49 is down to one lane.

Reports came in at 9:56 p.m. Sunday about a possibly careless and reckless driver on I-49N at Southern Loop, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

About the same time, the call came in about a head-on collision caused by a red vehicle traveling south on I-49 North, according to a Facebook post by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

First responders extracted at least one person. And the Facebook post says at least three people, including a child, will be taken to the hospital.

Multiple agencies have responded, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Fire District 6, Caddo Fire District 5 and the Shreveport Fire Department.

