Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Head-on collision sends child, at least 2 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed

CPSO: Call came in about head-on collision caused by a red vehicle traveling south on I-49N
(WCAX)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision involving four vehicles has injured several people, including a child.

The crash happened the night of Sunday, Nov. 6 on Interstate 49 at Southern Loop in Caddo Parish.

Northbound I-49 is closed while first responders attend to those involved in the wreck. And travel on southbound I-49 is down to one lane.

Reports came in at 9:56 p.m. Sunday about a possibly careless and reckless driver on I-49N at Southern Loop, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

About the same time, the call came in about a head-on collision caused by a red vehicle traveling south on I-49 North, according to a Facebook post by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

First responders extracted at least one person. And the Facebook post says at least three people, including a child, will be taken to the hospital.

Multiple agencies have responded, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Fire District 6, Caddo Fire District 5 and the Shreveport Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
Communities assess damage after severe storms rip through ArkLaTex; 2 deaths confirmed
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Two Hughes Springs, Texas, residents clean up Nov. 6, 2002, in the wake of a tornado that...
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
(KSLA photo illustration)
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma
Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized