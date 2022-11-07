Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — The defense rested Monday, Nov. 7 in the sentencing phase of convicted killer Taylor Rene Parker’s trial.

The action came on the first day of the fifth week of the sentencing phase.

Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, has waived her right to testify.

On Tuesday, prosecutors will call rebuttal witnesses.

Parker has been convicted of killing Reagan Hancock in 2020 and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn.

