Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase

Defense rests; prosecutors to call rebuttal witnesses
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, is being held in lieu of three bonds totaling $5 million, online records show.(Source: Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — The defense rested Monday, Nov. 7 in the sentencing phase of convicted killer Taylor Rene Parker’s trial.

The action came on the first day of the fifth week of the sentencing phase.

Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, has waived her right to testify.

On Tuesday, prosecutors will call rebuttal witnesses.

Parker has been convicted of killing Reagan Hancock in 2020 and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn.

