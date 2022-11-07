Big cooldown later this week following stretch of near record highs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through midweek. The unseasonably warm weather won’t last indefinitely. Our next big cold front will bring much cooler air back in by the weekend.

We’ll stay mild and a bit muggy heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s this evening and back into the mid 60s overnight. After seeing some clear skies this evening look for low clouds and some fog to return by morning.

The low clouds and fog will lift toward midday on Tuesday leaving us with at least partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. We might sneak in a shower or 2, but the chance for rain is only at 10%. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. The record in Shreveport is 87 and we may fall just short of seeing that.

Dry weather and warm temperatures will continue on Wednesday. The record high of 85 will be in jeopardy as temperatures once again warm into the low to mid 80s.

We’ll start to cool a little on Thursday, but still warmer than average for this time of year. Highs will settle back into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We will turn a little less humid as winds switch from the south back to the north.

A cold front is expected to move in on Friday. With only limited moisture available and the main upper level storm system passing well to our north, we’re only expected limited shower activity. The bigger story will be the cool down coming with this front. We’ll still warm to near 70 before the chillier air starts moving in, but look for a much cooler weekend ahead.

Saturday and Sunday are looking quiet, but cool. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s for highs with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Scattered frost may return in many areas over the weekend.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Nicole formed earlier today. It is forecast to become a hurricane and head into Florida in the next couple of days. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex.

