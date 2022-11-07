Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Generic food truck
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

Latest News

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
DCFS officials speak to media members
I-TEAM: DCFS officials addressing latest failure in child’s overdose death
FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees