Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe was abducted.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Generic food truck
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

Latest News

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing
DCFS officials speak to media members
I-TEAM: DCFS officials addressing latest failure in child’s overdose death
FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees