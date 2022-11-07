1 killed in Minden shooting

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.

The police association says the man died from his injuries sometime Sunday.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Minden Police Department at 318-371-4226.

