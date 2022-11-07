Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

1 killed in Minden shooting

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.

The police association says the man died from his injuries sometime Sunday.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Minden Police Department at 318-371-4226.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Generic food truck
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma
(KSLA photo illustration)
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name

Latest News

1 dead in shooting at Minden motel
1 dead in shooting at Minden motel
Head-on collision sends child, at least 2 others to hospital; part of Interstate 49 closed
Two Hughes Springs, Texas, residents clean up Nov. 6, 2002, in the wake of a tornado that...
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes