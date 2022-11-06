Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Wiley College shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place on Wiley College campus early Sunday morning, leaving two hospitalized.

An altercation took place during a gathering at Wiley College that led one person to retrieve a gun from a car then open fire on the crowd, according to a statement from the college. Two victims uninvolved in the confrontation were shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement says.

Those allegedly involved in this incident were not Wiley College students, according to the release.

The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Marshall Police Department and the Wiley College Police Department. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but the college says updates will be provided as available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
Communities assess damage after severe storms rip through ArkLaTex; 2 deaths confirmed
Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Idabel, Okla. storm damage.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Idabel after tornado ravages area
A funeral date is set for a Clark County teen who was killed in a hunting accident over the...
Texas game warden arrests man involved in hunting accident
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy shoots individual
(Source: Dylan Glasgow Guice)
Seratones free concert opening new pavilion in downtown Shreveport’s Common Park