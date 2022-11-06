Unseasonable warmth, but not for long

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be warm as well and there are slightly higher chances of isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will reach the low-80s and we will have that foggy start. Some sunshine will be present, similar to today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-60s.

You might see a quick shower on Tuesday but the chance is a lot lower than Monday. The big story in the extended forecast is the temperature shift going into the weekend. A slight chance for showers Thursday night and Friday leads to the temperatures cratering. The mid-70s are expected Friday, upper-50s for highs on Saturday with lows going into next week possibly dropping to at or below freezing.

