Two women shot just after midnight on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot on Bourbon Street just after midnight, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD did not detail the severity of the women’s injuries nor provide an update on their conditions. The department said only that a 54-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman “heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds” Sunday at 12:13 a.m.

The victims were shot in the bustling 500 block of Bourbon Street, in the thick of the street’s nightlife scene.

Police said one victim was treated at the scene, while the other was taken for hospital treatment. It was unclear whether the victims knew each other or the person or persons who fired the gunshots.

New Orleans EMS distributed an image from a body-worn camera, showing its personnel stabilizing one victim by providing blood prior to hospital transport.

“New Orleans EMS provided blood for the 100th time today, after responding to a shooting on Bourbon Street,” the agency said in a statement. “Paramedic Thomas Mauro recognized the need to hang blood, and was able to reverse the patient’s dropping blood pressure before their transport to UMC’s trauma center. New Orleans EMS is the only ground ambulance service in Louisiana carrying blood.”

The NOPD did not announce any arrest in connection with the incident, nor say whether detectives had developed a suspect or motive for the double shooting.

The French Quarter incident was one of several shootings investigated Saturday and Sunday by New Orleans police.

The NOPD said a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Saturday around 12:27 p.m. in the 1800 block of Newton Street in Algiers.

A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday at 3:22 p.m., in the 1500 block of Gravier Street in downtown New Orleans, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who told police he owed money to an armed male he met with Saturday at 7:23 p.m., was shot by the suspect near the corner of Delachaise and South Galvez streets in Broadmoor, the NOPD said.

Just a block away from the city jail, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg Saturday at 10:35 p.m., police said. The victim and the male suspect who shot her inside a home in the 3100 block of Gravier Street fled the location together, according to police.

And early Sunday morning, at 5:40 a.m., police arrived to interview an uncooperative gunshot victim who arrived at a hospital seeking treatment. The male victim, whose age was not disclosed, told police little about his injury except to say he had been shot on Oct. 31 on Press Drive, between Stephen Girard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, in Gentilly Woods.

The NOPD provided no information on the condition of these seven shooting victims, nor did they announce any arrests in connection with the gun violence.

