Some showers today and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some showers are possible today. I’m calling a 30% chance and they will be largely isolated to scattered. Nothing severe is expected but if you hear a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon don’t be too surprised. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s pretty easily. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s as cloud cover will not allow for much cooling.

Similar rain chances will be present on Monday as we reach the low-80s for highs. Election Day is looking dry as of right now with some showers being possible very early in the morning.

More rain chances move in Friday and that begins a much cooler trend. 60s for highs Friday and Saturday and, according to the 12 day, 50s going forward.

