Seratones free concert opening new pavilion in downtown Shreveport’s Common Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The well-known, Shreveport native band, Seratones is playing a free concert to celebrate the opening of a new pavilion in a downtown park.

On Nov. 12, starting at 3 p.m., a new pavilion is opening in the downtown Caddo Common Park, Shreveport’s first downtown green space, located at 880 Texas Avenue, Shreveport. The well-known indie rock band that originates from Shreveport, Seratones, will be playing a concert free to the public concert.

The streets around the park will be closed off and food trucks will be available for the celebrations. Bring a blanket or chairs to get comfortable.

A.J. Haynes, the singer of Seratones, will be singing a song she wrote with the children from the Renzi Center as part of the celebration.

The Seratones are well known for winning the Louisiana Music Prize in 2013, having been entered into NPR’S Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2015, being named one of Paste Magazine’s Top 20 new bands in 2015, and also being showcased at the South by South West Music Fest in 2016.

Also as part of the concert, the band Bond+ will be opening for the Seratones.

To learn more about the Seratones, visit https://www.seratones.com/ or the band’s Facebook page.

Also, for more information about Bond+, visit the band’s Facebook page.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event page.

