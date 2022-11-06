Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured.

On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.

The man in the red van was not responsive and the woman in the white car was ok but injured.

The woman in the white truck was able to get out and walk.

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

