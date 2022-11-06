Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured.

On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City. (ksla)

The man in the red van was not responsive and the woman in the white car was ok but injured.

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City. (ksla)

The woman in the white truck was able to get out and walk.

Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City. (ksla)

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.