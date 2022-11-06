Ask the Doctor
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama

Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime.

According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000.

The university faced a similar fine after fans took to the field following the Ole Miss game on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Officials said both incidents violated the access to competition area policy. The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel, and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest, shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The fines will be deposited in the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The SEC said that in response to college football incidents involving fan celebrations on stadium fields, an event security group has been formed. The group will include athletics directors, event management directors, and campus security from SEC schools. After reviewing policies, any potential changes made by the group could go into effect by the 2023-2024 athletic year.

