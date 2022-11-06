Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools.

(Click on the division to see the bracket)

NON-SELECT:

SELECT:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Tornado damage in Hughes Springs, Texas.
Communities assess damage after severe storms rip through ArkLaTex; 2 deaths confirmed
Major wreck on Hwy 71, south Bossier City.
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Coach's Corner: Northwood vs. DeSoto
Coach's Corner: Northwood vs. DeSoto
KSLA Overtime: Nov. 4, 2022
KSLA Overtime: Nov. 4, 2022
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner and Mayor Wendy Perrette successfully appealed...
Bogalusa High gets home game back after LHSAA reverses relocation order