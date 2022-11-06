Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up is underway in Hughes Springs following the storms that came through Friday night. This morning, some gathered for a time of prayer at a church in town.

“It’s really overwhelming. We’re normally on the other end, sending people out, so to see it come pouring in, it’s been a blessing,” said Joseph Adams, the pastor of First Baptist Church Hughes Springs. This morning his congregation gathered for song, prayer, and encouragement.

“We felt like now, more than ever, people needed that sense of community, belonging, faith, and something much greater than ourselves,” he said. “When you’re going through a difficult time you need your family, you need your church family.”

This morning, other members made lunch and dinner to serve to those without power. Their gymnasium has transformed into a space for local agencies to use.

“They’ve set it up as a command center since Friday. In fact, just to my left the DOT and the city manager are meeting right now, formulating game plans, especially with City Hall taking on so much damage, they can’t meet there,” Adams said.

Stephen Barnes is Hughes Springs’ City Manager. He said they’ve stayed busy around the clock cleaning up in the community. This afternoon crews were at city hall cleaning up debris.

“It’s been really amazing to watch over the last 36 hours, to see, not only people in this community, but people from other communities come in and chip in,” Barnes said. “There’s no doubt we’ve got a road to recovery, but this place and these people, they’re resilient and I have no doubt we’ll come back stronger.”

Outside the church walls crews were around town working to restore power and clear trees. Adams wants to remind his community what scripture says, “Sorrow may last for the night, but joy comes in the morning. Friday night there was a lot of sorrow, but this is an opportunity for us to rebuild and rebuild together,” Adams said. “They’re not alone, they don’t have to walk this road by themselves.”

First Baptist Church Hughes Springs will be serving lunch and dinner until power is restored.

Adams said that volunteers have been going to First Assembly of God and first responders have been gathering at their church.

The church address is 302 East Third Street, Hughes Springs, TX 75656.

