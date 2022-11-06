Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night.

On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.

Black Food Truck Night begins at 5 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. at the Office Hub parking lot, at 331 Milam Street, Shreveport.

Food trucks attending:

and more!

