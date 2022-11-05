Ask the Doctor
Tracking some rain chances to start the week

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.

Tomorrow, some showers are possible. I’m calling a 30% chance and they will be largely isolated to scattered. Nothing severe is expected but if you hear a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon don’t be too surprised. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s pretty easily. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s as cloud cover will not allow for much cooling.

Similar rain chances will be present on Monday as we reach the low-80s for highs. The 80s will stick around through the rest of the week. More rain chances, and significantly cooler air, moves in Friday.

