Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident

A funeral date is set for a Clark County teen who was killed in a hunting accident over the weekend.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting another man with a 12 gauge shotgun while hunting.

On Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., the Texas Game Warden was dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point, on public hunting land in Cass County, Texas.

The accident occurred with Daniel Abston, 57, fired a 12 gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods. Abston did not identify his target before firing the weapon and accidentally struck Jason Mills, 49.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Abston was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.

TPWD Game Wardens will lead the investigation and were assisted by Texas DPS and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and the suspect were part of a three-person hunting party.

No information on the victim’s condition is currently available. Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

