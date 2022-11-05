Ask the Doctor
Sunny Saturday ahead

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A much calmer day today with highs much cooler as well. Plenty of sunshine to start your weekend and highs today will reach the low-70s. Tonight, the clear skies will continue for the most part while lows drop to the low-50s.

Tomorrow, clouds increase and there is a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs tomorrow will rise into the upper-70s, the cooler temperatures will not be sticking around for very long. The stray showers, if they were to happen, would happen during the afternoon hours. Lows tomorrow night will drop into the mid-60s, the cloud cover holding in the heat from the day and not allowing for much cooling.

Monday there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now we are not expecting anything severe, however, we will keep an eye on it. Highs through most of the week will reach the low-80s. Cooler temperatures move in Friday.

