Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Silver Alert: 76-year-old woman missing from Shreveport

Ethel Wyche, 76.
Ethel Wyche, 76.(Louisiana State Police)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76.

On Nov. 5, a silver alert has been issued for Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues, a 76-year-old woman who suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Wyche was last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on the 3900 block of Lee Street, Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wyche is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a wreck involving a dump truck on Highway 577 on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
Damage north of Paris, Texas in Lamar County
Reports of damage coming in as severe storms pass through ArkLaTex
Storms move out tonight
Severe weather threat winds down overnight
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says
John "Matt" DeFoor, DOB: 11/21/1988
MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport

Latest News

Bowie County tornado footage captured
Bowie County tornado footage
Earl Thompson, 78.
CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man
Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
Tracking storm damage in Bowie County
Tracking storm damage in Bowie County