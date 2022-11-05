Silver Alert: 76-year-old woman missing from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76.

On Nov. 5, a silver alert has been issued for Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues, a 76-year-old woman who suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Wyche was last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, near her daughter’s home on the 3900 block of Lee Street, Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wyche is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.

